Leadership Rift at Tata Sons: Uncertainty Looms Over Chairman's Re-appointment
The re-appointment of Natarajan Chandrasekaran as Chairman of Tata Sons has been deferred amid internal differences. Concerns were raised over group company losses and potential listing, with Noel Tata seeking a written commitment. Chandrasekaran has significant board support, credited with doubling the conglomerate's revenues.
The board of Tata Sons has delayed a crucial decision on Natarajan Chandrasekaran's re-appointment as Chairman, highlighting potential divisions within the conglomerate's top echelons.
Sources indicate that Noel Tata, the Chairman of Tata Trusts, voiced concerns over losses in some group entities and opposed the listing of Tata Sons without a formal promise. Although several directors backed Chandrasekaran, he urged postponing a board vote.
Having joined Tata Group in 1987, Chandrasekaran is credited with steering the conglomerate through transformative changes. Under his leadership, Tata's major companies have seen profits nearly double, with ambitious projects including the push for a native semiconductor facility and the acquisition of Air India.
