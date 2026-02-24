Legal Lip Service: Bridging the Gender Equality Enforcement Divide

A recent World Bank report has sounded the alarm over the glaring disparity between laws aimed at promoting gender equality and the actual enforcement of these laws. No nation currently offers the full legal rights necessary for women's complete economic participation, the report reveals.

Released on Tuesday, the annual study highlights a stark contrast between the progress made in drafting gender-equal legislation and the inefficiency in implementing these laws. The report's findings indicate a gap that undermines real-world advancements, particularly concerning economic rights.

The report scored 67 out of 100 for legal rights on gender equality, but enforcement received a mere 53, and supporting legal systems got an even lower 47. Less than 5% of women live in areas offering near-complete legal equality, while specific regions like Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East demonstrate significant barriers, despite reforms in some countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)