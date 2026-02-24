Left Menu

Naftogaz Halts Operations After Russian Assault

Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-run oil and gas company, suspended operations at a gas production facility in the Kharkiv region following a Russian attack. This marks another incident of Russian troops targeting Naftogaz's infrastructure, escalating the ongoing conflict's impact on energy production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:28 IST
Naftogaz, the Ukrainian state-run oil and gas company, announced on Tuesday that it has halted operations at a gas production facility located in the Kharkiv region. The suspension followed a Russian military strike on the site, highlighting the continued assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The company's statement condemned the aggression, marking another attack on its operations: "Russian troops once again are attacking gas production infrastructure of Naftogaz Group," it declared. Such incidents exacerbate the ongoing conflict's strain on Ukraine's energy supply and infrastructure.

This development underscores the critical challenges faced by Naftogaz amidst the geopolitical tensions, as it strives to maintain energy production in the face of targeted attacks.

