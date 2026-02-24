Left Menu

Minister Rejects Allegations: Calls for Focus on Skill Development Amid Political Dispute

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary rebutted claims made by West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the Centre's neglect towards the state, labeling it as unwarranted. During his visit to a skill institute, Chaudhary emphasized the central government's commitment to West Bengal's development and the need for prioritizing skill enhancement and embracing national policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:24 IST
Jayant Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

During his visit to the Central Staff Training and Research Institute, Chaudhary reviewed initiatives aimed at revitalizing industrial training institutes. He underscored the integration of emerging technologies within the skill development ecosystem, aligning with Industry 4.0 and 5.0 mandates.

During his visit to the Central Staff Training and Research Institute, Chaudhary reviewed initiatives aimed at revitalizing industrial training institutes. He underscored the integration of emerging technologies within the skill development ecosystem, aligning with Industry 4.0 and 5.0 mandates.

Chaudhary appealed to West Bengal's electorate to engage actively in the democratic process. He criticized the state's political decisions that diverge from national policies, warning of potential adverse impacts on youth employability and educational quality. The minister emphasized the need for decisions beneficial to people's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

