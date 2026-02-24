Minister Rejects Allegations: Calls for Focus on Skill Development Amid Political Dispute

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, dismissed allegations by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling it 'mere rhetoric.' He criticized claims of central negligence towards the state, asserting the government's commitment to West Bengal's growth.

During his visit to the Central Staff Training and Research Institute, Chaudhary reviewed initiatives aimed at revitalizing industrial training institutes. He underscored the integration of emerging technologies within the skill development ecosystem, aligning with Industry 4.0 and 5.0 mandates.

Chaudhary appealed to West Bengal's electorate to engage actively in the democratic process. He criticized the state's political decisions that diverge from national policies, warning of potential adverse impacts on youth employability and educational quality. The minister emphasized the need for decisions beneficial to people's welfare.

