Transparency Sought in Prince Andrew Trade Envoy Papers

The UK House of Commons approved the release of documents related to former Prince Andrew’s appointment as a trade envoy. This comes amid his arrest on misconduct charges. Opposition leader Ed Davey highlighted the importance of transparency, calling it a significant British scandal involving top establishments.

London | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:29 IST
The UK House of Commons has taken a significant step towards transparency by approving the release of documents linked to former Prince Andrew's appointment as a trade envoy. This decision was made through a voice vote on Tuesday, reflecting a growing demand for openness in government affairs.

The former prince was recently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, prompting further scrutiny over his professional dealings. The government's stance is to refrain from interfering in the ongoing inquiry, ensuring an unbiased investigation process.

Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, emphasized the global and national ramifications of this issue. In his speech, he called it a 'deeply British scandal' that implicates the highest levels of the British Establishment, marking the need for thorough transparency.

