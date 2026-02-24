Delhi's Transformative Service Road Project Along Najafgarh Drain

In a major boost to outer Delhi's transport infrastructure, the Delhi government has approved the construction of service roads along both sides of the Najafgarh drain. Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Rs 453.95 crore project aims to improve connectivity and reduce congestion in the city.

The initiative, part of a strategic push to enhance intra-city transport routes, seeks to reduce travel time, decrease fuel consumption, and lower vehicular emissions. Set to feature a 61 km long, two-lane road, the project will also offer dedicated walking, jogging, and cycling paths, as detailed by CM Gupta.

Strategically linking key roadways like the Outer Ring Road and Dwarka Expressway, the project is expected to be completed by November 2027. Administrative approvals are anticipated by March 2026, followed by the tendering process and construction commencement in mid-2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)