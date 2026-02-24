Left Menu

The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

Despite uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, foreign investment in U.S. assets remains strong, reaching record levels in 2025. Private sector investors have significantly increased purchases of U.S. bonds and stocks, even as domestic investors begin to sell. Global economic dynamics continue to underpin robust foreign inflows.

In the face of uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, foreign investors continue to pour capital into U.S. markets at unprecedented levels. Concerns about the potential impact on U.S. assets persist, yet data shows a significant increase in foreign capital inflows during the turbulent first year of Trump's second administration.

Treasury International Capital figures from last week reveal that net foreign purchases of U.S. stocks and bonds in 2025 reached a record $1.55 trillion, with private sector investors drastically ramping up their equities purchases. This upsurge has propelled key indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs, even as U.S. Treasury yields dipped.

Despite strong foreign investment, domestic investors are withdrawing billions from U.S. equity products, suggesting a complex interplay of global and domestic market forces. The need for foreign capital remains crucial amid America's sizable trade deficit, keeping U.S. markets appealing to international investors, despite ongoing uncertainties.

