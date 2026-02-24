The Persistent Allure of U.S. Assets Amid Tumultuous Policies

In the face of uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, foreign investors continue to pour capital into U.S. markets at unprecedented levels. Concerns about the potential impact on U.S. assets persist, yet data shows a significant increase in foreign capital inflows during the turbulent first year of Trump's second administration.

Treasury International Capital figures from last week reveal that net foreign purchases of U.S. stocks and bonds in 2025 reached a record $1.55 trillion, with private sector investors drastically ramping up their equities purchases. This upsurge has propelled key indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs, even as U.S. Treasury yields dipped.

Despite strong foreign investment, domestic investors are withdrawing billions from U.S. equity products, suggesting a complex interplay of global and domestic market forces. The need for foreign capital remains crucial amid America's sizable trade deficit, keeping U.S. markets appealing to international investors, despite ongoing uncertainties.

