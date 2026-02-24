New Safety Protocols Unveiled for Non-Scheduled Flight Operators Amid Crash Concerns

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced stringent safety measures for non-scheduled flight operators following recent plane crashes, including one in Jharkhand that claimed seven lives. These measures aim to enhance safety and accountability within the sector.

Key steps involve a public disclosure mandate for aircraft maintenance history, alongside a safety ranking system for operators. This move intends to foster transparency and greater diligence among those responsible for flight operations, highlighting the DGCA's proactive approach to mitigating risks.

The regulator has warned that accountable managers and senior leaders of these operators will face consequences for systemic non-compliances. Meanwhile, pilots could encounter stricter penalties, including license suspension for up to five years, emphasizing the criticality of adherence to safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)