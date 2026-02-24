Left Menu

New Safety Protocols Unveiled for Non-Scheduled Flight Operators Amid Crash Concerns

In response to recent crashes, India's aviation regulator DGCA introduced safety measures for non-scheduled flight operators. These include mandatory aircraft maintenance disclosures, a new safety ranking system, and stricter penalties for non-compliance. Accountable managers will be held responsible for safety, highlighting the importance of sector-wide safety vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:16 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced stringent safety measures for non-scheduled flight operators following recent plane crashes, including one in Jharkhand that claimed seven lives. These measures aim to enhance safety and accountability within the sector.

Key steps involve a public disclosure mandate for aircraft maintenance history, alongside a safety ranking system for operators. This move intends to foster transparency and greater diligence among those responsible for flight operations, highlighting the DGCA's proactive approach to mitigating risks.

The regulator has warned that accountable managers and senior leaders of these operators will face consequences for systemic non-compliances. Meanwhile, pilots could encounter stricter penalties, including license suspension for up to five years, emphasizing the criticality of adherence to safety protocols.

