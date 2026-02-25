Left Menu

Drone Strikes Put Russia's Oil Exports in Jeopardy

Russia's Transneft has reduced crude intake by 250,000 barrels per day after a Ukrainian drone attack on the Kaleykino station. This reduction could exacerbate Russia's export issues amid Western sanctions. The attack risks further tensions between Ukraine and neighboring countries like Hungary and Slovakia.

Russia's oil pipeline operator, Transneft, has lowered its crude intake by approximately 250,000 barrels per day following a drone strike by Ukraine on a crucial pumping station. This development threatens Russia's oil export capacity, already under pressure from Western sanctions aimed at encouraging a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Monday's drone strike targeted the Kaleykino station located in Tatarstan's Volga region, pivotal for routing crude through the Druzhba pipeline to Eastern Europe. Fires erupted at the station, which has a pumping capacity of about 1 million barrels per day, compromising shipments from Tatarstan's producer, Tatneft.

The incident also risks escalating tensions between Ukraine and its neighbors, Hungary and Slovakia, who have accused Ukraine of attempting to disrupt oil flows to their refineries. Meanwhile, Hungary's recent opposition to further EU sanctions against Moscow further strains Europe's pro-Ukrainian stance.

