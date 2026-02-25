Tense AI Negotiations: Anthropic vs. Pentagon

Artificial intelligence lab Anthropic, led by CEO Dario Amodei, is at odds with the Pentagon over usage restrictions that prevent its technology from being used autonomously for weapon targeting and domestic surveillance. The recent meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was an attempt to resolve this ongoing dispute.

Pentagon officials have proposed actions such as deeming Anthropic a supply-chain risk or invoking the Defense Production Act, should the AI company fail to comply with the government's demands by the set deadline of Friday. The Pentagon remains firm, aiming to ensure Anthropic's support aligns with national security interests.

Multiple AI contracts hang in the balance as the Pentagon negotiates with providers like Google, xAI, and OpenAI, each eyeing a role in future military innovations. The pressure is mounting on Anthropic amidst growing concerns over the usage of its AI during sensitive operations, such as the recent Venezuela military raid.