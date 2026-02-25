Left Menu

Senate Democrat Challenges FBI Director's Controversial Travels

Senator Dick Durbin has accused FBI Director Kash Patel of using government planes for personal travel, which allegedly delayed FBI investigations. A whistleblower report claims Patel’s actions compromised investigations, a charge Patel denies. Calls for further investigation have intensified.

FBI Director Kash Patel

Senator Dick Durbin, a top Senate Democrat, raised concerns about FBI Director Kash Patel's personal travels, claiming they have hampered significant investigations. He cited a whistleblower report suggesting Patel engaged in unnecessary travel on government planes, affecting FBI operations.

According to Durbin's letter to oversight bodies, Patel's actions delayed an FBI team's response to a shooting at a Utah university, allegedly due to a pilot shortage tied to Patel's personal travel. The accusations highlight Patel's taxpayer-funded trips, including attending the Olympics in Milan.

The Justice Department and the Government Accountability Office have been asked to investigate the claims. While the FBI has not commented, an FBI spokesperson dismissed Durbin's criticisms as baseless.

