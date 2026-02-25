Trump's Vision: Transforming Dulles Airport's Future

U.S. President Donald Trump will convene a meeting on Wednesday to deliberate on his ambitious plans to revamp Washington Dulles International Airport, as announced by the White House. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is also expected to join the discussion on the future of the federally owned airport.

Dulles, situated approximately 25 miles from the U.S. capital, welcomed a record 29 million passengers in 2025, representing a 6.4% increase from the previous year. The airport plans to unveil a new 14-gate concourse this fall, enhancing service for United Airlines customers.

Trump has criticized the current state of Dulles, expressing a desire to redesign the airport to match its grand architectural roots, designed by Finnish architect Eero Saarinen. Recent legislative moves, including efforts to rename state airports after Trump, underscore the potential broader implications of his plans for Dulles.

(With inputs from agencies.)