Battle Over Free Speech: Kelly vs. Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is challenging a federal judge's decision that prevents him from disciplining Democratic Senator Mark Kelly for his involvement in a video urging military personnel to resist unlawful orders.

The ruling, issued by US District Judge Richard Leon, is now set for review by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, following an appeal notice from the Justice Department.

The controversy arises from a November video featuring Kelly and Democratic lawmakers promoting the constitutional duty to reject illegal directives, a move that has drawn accusations of sedition from former President Trump.