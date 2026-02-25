Democrats Critique Trump’s Limited Sanctions on Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict
Democrats criticized President Trump for insufficient sanctions against Russia during the Ukraine war. They highlighted his minimal actions compared to Biden's multiple sanctions and EU's expansive target lists. A Congressional bill proposes sanctioning nations that purchase Russian oil, facing resistance from Trump, despite bipartisan support.
Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee have criticized President Donald Trump for his limited sanctions against Russia amidst its ongoing war in Ukraine. They pointed out the European Union's aggressive stance of nearly 900 targets by 2025, compared to America's meager count of two. Released on the fourth anniversary of the conflict's start, the analysis from the committee's Democratic staff revealed numerous potential targets Trump could have sanctioned.
The war has led to hundreds of thousands of casualties and devastated large parts of Ukraine. In contrast to Trump's approach, former Democratic President Joe Biden imposed over 30 sanctions packages annually during the initial years of the war, although enforcement was questioned. Despite escalating Russian attacks, Trump only announced a major sanctions package targeting Russian oil giants, Lukoil and Rosneft.
Ukraine's U.S. ambassador, Olha Stefanishyna, stressed the importance of a bipartisan Congressional bill to sanction countries purchasing Russian oil, gas, and uranium. While 85 senators back the bill, it stalls due to Trump's resistance. Critics argue that the administration missed opportunities to leverage sanctions against critical Russian imports and human rights violations.
