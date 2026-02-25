Left Menu

Diverging Currency Paths Amid Political Moves: Yen Weakens While Yuan Rises

The yen struggled near a low after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed concerns over potential rate hikes, conflicting with the Bank of Japan's strategy. Meanwhile, traders remained focused on geopolitical events impacting currency markets, with the Chinese yuan strengthening against the dollar amid trade tariff changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 07:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 07:05 IST
The Japanese yen faced difficulties reaching a two-week low, following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's reservations about future interest rate hikes conveyed to the central bank. This comes amid a strong performance by the Chinese yuan, which maintained pressure on the dollar.

Prime Minister Takaichi's meeting with Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda last week revealed potential friction over monetary policies, causing concern in the forex market about shifts that might not favor investors. Market analysts, such as Bob Savage from BNY, highlight fears related to potential policy changes.

While the yen remained weak, the yuan saw a significant increase, attributed to a reduction in tariffs as directed by U.S. policy shifts. Notably, the euro and sterling held steady, and the Australian dollar showed growth, suggesting varied responses in currency markets amidst economic policy debates.

