Venezuela's Amnesty Law: A New Era of Freedom or a Slow Dribble?

A special commission from Venezuela's National Assembly declared that over 3,200 individuals have been released since a new amnesty law became effective, covering those formerly detained or under restrictive measures.

Jorge Arreaza, leading the amnesty commission, disclosed at a news conference that authorities received 4,203 applications, granting freedom to 3,052 people previously under house arrest, with an additional 179 prisoners released.

Following the events of January 3, involving the capture of ex-President Nicolas Maduro, the government pledged a significant prisoner release. Nonetheless, relatives and watchdogs express discontent over the sluggish release process, while nearly 600 remain incarcerated. Amnesty excludes those convicted of homicide, drug trafficking, and other severe offenses.