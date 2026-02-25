Venezuela's Amnesty Law: A New Era of Freedom or a Slow Dribble?
Venezuela's National Assembly announced that over 3,200 individuals have been fully released due to the new amnesty law. Despite this, relatives and human rights groups criticize the slow release process. The amnesty excludes those convicted of serious crimes. A petition seeks to review 232 excluded cases, with nearly 600 still detained.
A special commission from Venezuela's National Assembly declared that over 3,200 individuals have been released since a new amnesty law became effective, covering those formerly detained or under restrictive measures.
Jorge Arreaza, leading the amnesty commission, disclosed at a news conference that authorities received 4,203 applications, granting freedom to 3,052 people previously under house arrest, with an additional 179 prisoners released.
Following the events of January 3, involving the capture of ex-President Nicolas Maduro, the government pledged a significant prisoner release. Nonetheless, relatives and watchdogs express discontent over the sluggish release process, while nearly 600 remain incarcerated. Amnesty excludes those convicted of homicide, drug trafficking, and other severe offenses.