European Stocks Boosted by Financial Rebound Amid AI Concerns

European stocks rose due to a rebound in banking shares, as HSBC increased a key target and AI fears eased. The STOXX 600 index gained, led by banking stocks' over 1.7% increase. AI's gradual adaptation relieved disruption concerns, improving market sentiment. Meanwhile, other sectors faced mixed performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:16 IST
European stocks reached new heights on Wednesday, buoyed by a surge in banking shares after HSBC set an ambitious lending target.

The STOXX 600 index increased by 0.47%, partly due to reduced fears of AI's immediate impact on traditional business models.

Banking stocks gained over 1.7%, as sentiments improved following AI adoption while other sectors experienced varied fortunes, with Diageo falling and Nordex rising significantly.

