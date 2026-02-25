Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Woman Dragged From Train

A viral video captures an unidentified woman being forcefully pulled by her hair off a crowded train at Kalyan railway station. The incident, highlighting the chaotic rush during peak hours in Mumbai, is currently under investigation by railway officials. No case has been registered yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:18 IST
Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Woman Dragged From Train
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video has surfaced showing a woman being forcefully dragged by her hair from a crowded suburban local train at Kalyan railway station. The video has quickly gone viral on social media, prompting investigations by railway officials who are working to verify the incident.

The footage reveals a rush of women commuters attempting to board a ladies compartment. A woman in a black top is pulled by her hair and dragged off the train by two other women. Despite her attempts to re-board, she is once again forcibly removed as the train departs, escalating to a heated argument on the platform.

Railway and local police officials are currently verifying the video's authenticity and collecting further details. Such incidents are common during peak travel times across the crowded Mumbai Metropolitan Region, but no legal case has been filed yet.

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes CARICOM Summit: US-Caribbean Relations at a Crossroads

High-Stakes CARICOM Summit: US-Caribbean Relations at a Crossroads

 Saint Kitts And Nevis
2
India's Sugar Forecast: Revised Estimates Reflect Lower Yields

India's Sugar Forecast: Revised Estimates Reflect Lower Yields

 India
3
Judiciary's Integrity at Crossroads: NCERT Sparks Controversy

Judiciary's Integrity at Crossroads: NCERT Sparks Controversy

 India
4
Constitution Hill Withdraws from Cheltenham Champion Hurdle

Constitution Hill Withdraws from Cheltenham Champion Hurdle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026