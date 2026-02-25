Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Woman Dragged From Train

A video has surfaced showing a woman being forcefully dragged by her hair from a crowded suburban local train at Kalyan railway station. The video has quickly gone viral on social media, prompting investigations by railway officials who are working to verify the incident.

The footage reveals a rush of women commuters attempting to board a ladies compartment. A woman in a black top is pulled by her hair and dragged off the train by two other women. Despite her attempts to re-board, she is once again forcibly removed as the train departs, escalating to a heated argument on the platform.

Railway and local police officials are currently verifying the video's authenticity and collecting further details. Such incidents are common during peak travel times across the crowded Mumbai Metropolitan Region, but no legal case has been filed yet.