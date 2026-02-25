Left Menu

Ex-Model Ranya Rao Charged in Rs 102.55 Crore Gold Smuggling Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate has charged former actress Ranya Rao and others in a massive gold smuggling and money laundering case worth Rs 102.55 crore. The network smuggled gold into India and laundered the proceeds through hawala. Properties worth Rs 34.12 crore have been attached.

Actress Ranya Rao (centre) (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed charges against former actress and model Harshavardini Ranya, alias Ranya Rao, and others for their alleged involvement in a Rs 102.55 crore gold smuggling operation. The charges align with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and were laid out before the Special PMLA Court in Bengaluru.

The ED's investigation followed an FIR from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), spurred by a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) complaint. The case arose when authorities intercepted 14.213 kg of foreign gold at Kempegowda International Airport. They later uncovered substantial amounts of gold jewellery and cash tied to the alleged smuggling operation.

Further inquiry highlighted a larger scheme involving 127.287 kg of smuggled gold aimed at the domestic market, with illicit proceeds handled via hawala. Searches across Karnataka led to the discovery of crucial evidence, resulting in the ED attaching properties worth Rs 34.12 crore attributed to Ranya.

