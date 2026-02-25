Left Menu

Nominee Advocates for Vaccines Amid Rising Measles Cases

Casey Means, Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. Surgeon General, assures the Senate committee of her support for vaccines against diseases like measles. She emphasizes the importance of personal conversations between patients and pediatricians regarding vaccinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:12 IST
Nominee Advocates for Vaccines Amid Rising Measles Cases

Casey Means, nominated by President Donald Trump for the role of U.S. Surgeon General and known to be an ally of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., addressed the Senate's Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee to assert her support for vaccines.

With measles incidences reaching levels unseen in decades across the U.S., Means emphasized the need for these preventatives against measles and other diseases.

During her statement, Means highlighted the critical role of dialog between patients, especially parents, and their pediatricians regarding medications introduced to their and their children's bodies, stressing informed and personal healthcare decisions.

TRENDING

1
Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies

Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settler Violence in the West Bank

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settler Violence in the West Bank

 Global
3
I bring with me greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect and partnership: PM Modi in his address to Knesset.

I bring with me greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship...

 Global
4
Sikandar Raza Poised to Make History in High-Stakes Clash Against India

Sikandar Raza Poised to Make History in High-Stakes Clash Against India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026