Nominee Advocates for Vaccines Amid Rising Measles Cases

Casey Means, nominated by President Donald Trump for the role of U.S. Surgeon General and known to be an ally of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., addressed the Senate's Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee to assert her support for vaccines.

With measles incidences reaching levels unseen in decades across the U.S., Means emphasized the need for these preventatives against measles and other diseases.

During her statement, Means highlighted the critical role of dialog between patients, especially parents, and their pediatricians regarding medications introduced to their and their children's bodies, stressing informed and personal healthcare decisions.