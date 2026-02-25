Sheinbaum's Electoral Reform Sparks Debate in Mexico

In a bold move, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced her intention to introduce a bill to Congress, seeking to overhaul the nation's electoral law. The legislation aims to trim election-related expenditure by 25%, reallocating these resources to essential sectors such as healthcare and education.

Critics of the bill, however, express concerns that the changes could consolidate power for the ruling party, Morena, at the expense of political diversity. The proposal includes direct elections for plurinominal lawmakers and reduced financing for political parties. Moreover, it limits media exposure per campaign and imposes restrictions on AI content and bots.

The bill faces a challenging path, needing a two-thirds majority in Congress for approval. Historical attempts at electoral reform, similar in nature, have met with resistance, epitomized by Lopez Obrador's prior efforts that critics warned could compromise judicial integrity.