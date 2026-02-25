Indian Railways Boosts Connectivity with 1,244 Holi Special Trains

The Railway Ministry has unveiled plans to operate 1,244 Holi Special train trips across various zones from February 25 to March 18 this year. The initiative aims to facilitate smooth, safe, and comfortable travel for passengers during the vibrant Holi festival, providing crucial links between major cities and regional centers.

Indian Railways has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure seamless travel during the festive season. By increasing the number of train trips, the ministry addresses the anticipated surge in passenger traffic, offering confirmed accommodations and reducing congestion on regular routes.

Key routes will connect cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, and Bhubaneswar to destinations across different corridors, including Northern, Eastern, and Southern India. The additional services will link major hubs such as Patna, Darbhanga, and Dhanbad with New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, and Bengaluru, among others.

