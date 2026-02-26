Left Menu

Proxy Scandal Uncovered in Haryana Board Exams

The Nuh Police have apprehended two youths, including a minor, for posing as proxy candidates during Haryana's class 12th board exams. A Common Service Centre operator was also arrested for creating a fake admit card. An investigation revealed multiple discrepancies in admit cards and roll numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-02-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 00:09 IST
Proxy Scandal Uncovered in Haryana Board Exams
  • Country:
  • India

Nuh Police have arrested two youths, including a minor, accused of serving as proxy candidates during the Haryana class 12th board exams. The arrests were made following a surprise check revealing discrepancies in admit cards at a government senior secondary school in Salaheri village.

In the course of the investigation, a Common Service Centre operator was also taken into custody for allegedly producing a fake admit card. Police spokespersons reported the involvement of a minor acting as a stand-in for another student named Sahbaj, who in turn was representing a student named Sameer.

The incident has led to the registration of a case against the accused. Authorities have ensured a thorough investigation is ongoing to bring further clarity to the situation, according to a Nuh Police representative.

TRENDING

1
Elliott Management Eyes Stake in London Stock Exchange Group, Calms Break-Up Concerns

Elliott Management Eyes Stake in London Stock Exchange Group, Calms Break-Up...

 Global
2
Trade Talks: U.S.-Canada Seek Path to Agreement Amid Rising Tensions

Trade Talks: U.S.-Canada Seek Path to Agreement Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

 Global
4
Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026