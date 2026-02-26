Proxy Scandal Uncovered in Haryana Board Exams

Nuh Police have arrested two youths, including a minor, accused of serving as proxy candidates during the Haryana class 12th board exams. The arrests were made following a surprise check revealing discrepancies in admit cards at a government senior secondary school in Salaheri village.

In the course of the investigation, a Common Service Centre operator was also taken into custody for allegedly producing a fake admit card. Police spokespersons reported the involvement of a minor acting as a stand-in for another student named Sahbaj, who in turn was representing a student named Sameer.

The incident has led to the registration of a case against the accused. Authorities have ensured a thorough investigation is ongoing to bring further clarity to the situation, according to a Nuh Police representative.