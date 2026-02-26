Left Menu

The Woman Behind the Curtain: How Sumathi Convinced Maoists to Choose Peace

B Sumathi, an IPS officer heading Telangana Police's SIB, played a key role in the surrender of top Maoist leaders, including Thippiri Tirupati alias Devuji. Through strategic intelligence work, she has facilitated the surrender of 591 Maoists, helping them integrate into the mainstream over the past two years.

Updated: 26-02-2026 00:10 IST
The Woman Behind the Curtain: How Sumathi Convinced Maoists to Choose Peace
  • India

B Sumathi, a notable IPS officer, was instrumental in convincing top Maoist leaders to surrender before Telangana Police, marking a significant shift in the state's approach to handling such groups. Among those who surrendered were Thippiri Tirupati alias Devuji, a central committee member of the outlawed Maoist party, and several other leaders.

The operation, led by Sumathi as the head of the Special Intelligence Branch, was a complex process involving strategic intelligence work. During a media briefing, Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy acknowledged Sumathi's role, praising her team's efforts in persuading the Maoists to abandon their armed rebellion for mainstream inclusion.

Sumathi's work has resulted in the surrender of 591 Maoist leaders and cadres over two years, showcasing her expertise in undercover operations and intelligence. Her career path in law enforcement, fortified by years of experience and dedication, has had a substantial impact on the region's security dynamics.

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

