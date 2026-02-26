The Woman Behind the Curtain: How Sumathi Convinced Maoists to Choose Peace

B Sumathi, a notable IPS officer, was instrumental in convincing top Maoist leaders to surrender before Telangana Police, marking a significant shift in the state's approach to handling such groups. Among those who surrendered were Thippiri Tirupati alias Devuji, a central committee member of the outlawed Maoist party, and several other leaders.

The operation, led by Sumathi as the head of the Special Intelligence Branch, was a complex process involving strategic intelligence work. During a media briefing, Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy acknowledged Sumathi's role, praising her team's efforts in persuading the Maoists to abandon their armed rebellion for mainstream inclusion.

Sumathi's work has resulted in the surrender of 591 Maoist leaders and cadres over two years, showcasing her expertise in undercover operations and intelligence. Her career path in law enforcement, fortified by years of experience and dedication, has had a substantial impact on the region's security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)