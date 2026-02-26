Left Menu

UK Government to Appeal Pro-Palestinian Group Ban Ruling

The British government is set to appeal a court ruling that declared its ban on pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action as a terrorist organization unlawful. Palestine Action conducts direct action against Israel-linked firms in the UK. The court granted the appeal, keeping the ban effective temporarily.

Updated: 26-02-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 00:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British government has been granted permission to contest a court's decision that its ban on Palestine Action as a terrorist organization was unlawful. The ban follows the group's active protests against Israel-related defense companies in Britain.

Palestine Action was prohibited in July after taking direct action, including a notable incident at the Royal Air Force's Brize Norton air base. Prime Minister Keir Starmer labeled the acts as disgraceful.

Legal representatives for co-founder Huda Ammori argued that the ban restrained the right to protest. Although the High Court deemed the ban unlawful for violating free speech, the Home Office has received approval for an appeal, leaving the ban in place for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

