FAA Issues Directive on Boeing 737 MAX for Safety Concerns
The Federal Aviation Administration has announced a new airworthiness directive concerning Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 8200 models, tackling a circuit breaker fault capable of causing high cabin and flight deck temperatures. The initiative requires airlines to amend their flight manuals within 30 days to guide crews in case of air conditioning malfunctions.
Boeing, backing the directive, stated it is developing an engineering fix to prevent the electrical issue. This follows two reported incidents where in-flight temperatures rose sharply. The aviation manufacturer identified the issue as a ground wire fault within the air conditioning system.
The malfunction poses risks of higher temperatures which might incapacitate crew and passengers, threatening the ability for safe flight operations. Boeing aims to resolve this before the certification of the 737 MAX 7 and 10, and does not foresee a delay in timelines. Southwest Airlines, one of the incident-reporting carriers, remains engaged with FAA and Boeing.