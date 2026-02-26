Jihadist Expansion Fuels Instability in West Africa's Tri-Border Area

In a significant uptick of violence, militant incidents in the tri-border area of Niger, Benin, and Nigeria surged by 90% from 2024 to 2025, according to a recent report by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) project. This disturbing trend underscores the growing influence of jihadist groups in West Africa, where weak governance and porous borders have facilitated the expansion of factions linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

The ACLED report detailed a grim rise in the lethality of these attacks, with over 1,000 fatalities recorded within the year. The regions of Benin's Alibori and Borgou departments, Niger's Dosso region, and Nigeria's Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, and Kwara states are now at the epicenter of jihadist activities, reflecting a marked escalation in threats to civilian populations.

Efforts to contain these Islamist factions have been hampered by political instability in the region, as various West African governments, struggling to counter the insurgencies, face challenges of military juntas and diminished regional coordination. The situation remains critical, with enhanced communication among jihadist groups threatening to further escalate conflict and insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)