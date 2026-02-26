Cupid Limited Appoints Industry Leader Bontha Prasada Rao as Independent Director
Cupid Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Bontha Prasada Rao as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director. With over 40 years of experience in engineering and infrastructure, Mr. Rao's role is expected to enhance Cupid's corporate governance and decision-making, pending shareholder approval for a five-year term.
Cupid Limited, a leading company in the industry, has appointed Mr. Bontha Prasada Rao as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director for a five-year term starting February 25, 2026. This decision, awaiting shareholder approval, seeks to leverage Mr. Rao's extensive experience in enhancing the company's corporate governance structure.
The Board of Directors approved the appointment following a recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Mr. Rao, known for his leadership in power, engineering, and infrastructure sectors, has previously held prominent positions in both public and multinational organizations, including serving as Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited.
Mr. Rao's appointment is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge to Cupid Limited's oversight and operational frameworks, strengthening decision-making processes. His previous accolades, such as receiving the "Prof. S. N. Mitra Memorial Award" and an honorary doctorate, further underscore his contributions to the industry.
