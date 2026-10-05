India-US trade talks hit 'plateau', finance minister says, as tariffs narrow room for deal

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 13:20 IST
India-US trade talks hit 'plateau', finance minister says, as tariffs narrow room for deal

Trade deal talks between India and the United States have reached a plateau and further concessions might be difficult, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday, in the latest sign ‌of difficulties in long-running efforts to finalise a bilateral agreement. The comments are New Delhi's strongest public acknowledgement that talks on key issues have stalled for a deal both have sought since February 2025, with an aim to strengthen economic ties and resolve thorny market access issues.

Talks have reached a point beyond which additional give and take would be "very, very ‌difficult" for both sides, Sitharaman said, citing limited room to manoeuvre. "It's been a hard and very vigorously negotiated agreement," Sitharaman said at an event in the Indian ‌capital, but added that negotiations were continuing.

Scope for a final compromise has narrowed after US President Donald Trump signed into law a congressional bill that gives him authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying significant Russian oil, including India and China. The world's third-biggest oil importer, India ranks among the biggest buyers of Russian oil, seen as helping Moscow to withstand sweeping Western sanctions since ⁠it launched ​its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Potential new ⁠US tariffs have put Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an energy policy bind — cutting Russian oil imports could increase fuel prices or stress government finances while maintaining such purchases could cripple exports ⁠to India's largest market. India has also warned that Washington's new measures could harm ties.

Last week, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said a trade agreement was not imminent, after meeting Indian Trade Minister Piyush ​Goyal in the United States. Sitharaman said the balance of trade was in India's favour and the deficit was Washington's.

"They would want to reduce that ⁠imbalance," she said. 'GIVE AND TAKE'

The United States is India's top export destination with goods shipments rising to $42.79 billion from April to August from $40.39 billion a year earlier, according to the latest Indian official data. Reuters reportedearlier ⁠this ​year that India and the US could not reach a consensus with New Delhi holding out for a better deal, while Washington sought more concessions.

"India should stop giving away concessions while the US trade deal remains unfinished," said Ajay Srivastava, founder of New Delhi-based think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative and a former trade official. Sitharaman criticised ⁠the increasing use of tariffs to tackle trade imbalances, or "weaponising" them, saying the use of such levies had moved beyond the role of an instrument in negotiations.

She referred ⁠to India's own large trade deficit ⁠with China, suggesting New Delhi would rather resolve that imbalance through talks. "I can take the same position, can I not, with China? It is so lopsided, it is terribly against me, but no you can't, you have to negotiate, you have to ‌give and take," she added.

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