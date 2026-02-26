IFC Backs $25m into Seraya Fund to Close SE Asia Infrastructure Gaps

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, has committed US$25 million in equity to Seraya Partners Fund II, anchoring a new investment vehicle focused on addressing critical infrastructure gaps across emerging markets in Southeast Asia.

The investment strengthens IFC’s push to mobilise private capital into energy transition, connectivity and inclusive growth projects in one of the world’s fastest-growing regions.

Targeting Southeast Asia’s Emerging Markets

IFC’s commitment anchors the Fund’s Southeast Asia Emerging Markets sleeve, which will focus on Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

The strategy prioritises infrastructure projects that support:

Decarbonisation and renewable energy generation

Digital infrastructure and connectivity expansion

Transport and logistics improvements

Inclusive economic growth and job creation

Development impact will be tracked through measurable indicators, including renewable energy capacity added and digital capacity expansion.

“IFC’s investment in Seraya Partners Fund II is aimed at improving access to quality infrastructure in emerging markets in Southeast Asia,” said Katherine Koh, Regional Industry Manager for Infrastructure and Natural Resources, Asia Pacific at IFC.

“Our investment also aims to signal confidence in critical infrastructure projects in these markets and help channel more private capital into the region.”

First Dedicated Emerging Markets Sleeve

This marks Seraya’s first dedicated sleeve targeting Southeast Asia’s emerging markets, complementing the Fund’s existing Asia Pacific developed markets sleeve.

By operating both sleeves in parallel, Seraya aims to connect infrastructure value chains across developed and developing economies — enabling cross-border partnerships, technology transfer and regional integration.

Together, the dual-sleeve structure is designed to:

Foster deeper regional economic integration

Strengthen supply chains

Create employment opportunities

Enhance long-term resilience

Mobilising Private Capital at Scale

Southeast Asia faces an estimated infrastructure financing gap of hundreds of billions of dollars over the coming decade, particularly in renewable energy, digital networks and climate-resilient infrastructure.

IFC’s cornerstone role is intended to crowd in additional institutional investors by reducing perceived risk and strengthening governance standards.

James Chern, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Seraya Partners, said IFC’s participation reinforces the Fund’s strategy.

“IFC’s commitment validates our differentiated strategy to invest in infrastructure that supports Asia’s emerging markets,” he said.

“This strategic partnership will help deliver measurable impact across the region.”

Building Economic Resilience

IFC describes infrastructure as foundational to economic resilience, private sector growth and climate transition in developing economies.

By anchoring Seraya Partners Fund II, IFC is expanding its role in:

Scaling renewable energy capacity

Supporting digital transformation

Mobilising long-term institutional capital

Strengthening climate-aligned infrastructure investments

The move underscores growing international confidence in Southeast Asia’s infrastructure opportunity — and the role of blended finance models in accelerating sustainable development across emerging markets.