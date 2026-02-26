Liberia, AfDB Launch $22m Governance Reform Drive

The Government of Liberia and the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) have launched two major governance reform initiatives worth more than $22 million, aimed at boosting domestic revenue collection and strengthening transparency in public finance.

The projects — formally launched on 5 February in Monrovia — mark a significant push to modernise Liberia’s tax systems, improve debt transparency and curb illicit financial flows.

$18.9m to Strengthen Revenue Mobilisation

The larger initiative, the Institutional Support for Enhanced Domestic Revenue Mobilisation and Reform Implementation Project (ISEDRMP), is backed by $18.94 million in AfDB financing, alongside $2 million in in-kind contributions from the Government of Liberia.

The project will:

Enhance tax policy frameworks

Modernise tax administration systems

Strengthen governance in the mining sector

Reduce illicit financial flows

Expand domestic resource mobilisation capacity

Improving revenue collection is seen as central to Liberia’s efforts to reduce aid dependency, increase fiscal space and finance public services sustainably.

$1.37m to Boost Debt and Ownership Transparency

The second initiative, the Debt and Ownership Transparency Technical Assistance Project (DOT-TAP), will receive a $1.37 million grant from the AfDB, supported by government in-kind contributions.

DOT-TAP will focus on:

Improving public debt management transparency

Strengthening beneficial ownership disclosure systems

Building institutional capacity for accountability and oversight

The reforms aim to enhance investor confidence, reduce corruption risks and improve fiscal credibility.

Strengthening Institutions and Public Trust

The launch ceremony, hosted by Liberia’s Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, brought together senior government officials, AfDB representatives and reform partners.

Hon. Mamaka Bility, Minister of State without Portfolio, representing the Minister of Finance, said the projects reflect international confidence in Liberia’s reform agenda.

“The African Development Bank Group’s investment in institutional strengthening and transparency reflects confidence in our national priorities and in our collective resolve to deliver results,” she said.

Yussuf Bob Foday, Officer-in-Charge of the AfDB Liberia Country Office, reaffirmed the Bank’s long-term commitment to supporting Liberia’s public financial management reforms and encouraged continued collaboration.

Aligning with National Reform Priorities

The initiatives support Liberia’s broader development strategy focused on:

Improved domestic revenue collection

Stronger public institutions

Enhanced public accountability

Sustainable and inclusive economic growth

For Liberia, strengthening tax systems and improving transparency are critical steps toward fiscal resilience, debt sustainability and better public service delivery.

The AfDB said the projects underscore its continued commitment to governance reform across Africa, positioning sound institutions as a foundation for long-term development and private sector growth.