Karkhana's Brand Transformation: Engineering the Future of Electronics Manufacturing

Karkhana, based in Mumbai, has rebranded to highlight its evolution into a complete electronics manufacturing partner. The transformation, guided by Toss the Coin Ltd., emphasizes Karkhana's growth and new operational philosophy, aimed at serving underserved small-to-mid-scale OEMs with scalable production without the constraints of high-volume manufacturers.

The Indian Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) sector is rapidly growing but faces structural gaps, with large players focusing on high volume and smaller ones lacking engineering depth. Karkhana's rebranding is designed to effectively address these issues by offering a versatile and robust production approach.

With a new operating philosophy centered on listening smart, adapting swiftly, and delivering reliably, Karkhana sets to expand its supplier network and deepen in-house capabilities. The rebrand reflects a forward-looking, authoritative identity aimed at becoming the go-to partner for India's hardware startups and mid-sized OEMs.

