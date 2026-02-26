Left Menu

Karkhana's Brand Transformation: Engineering the Future of Electronics Manufacturing

Karkhana, an electronics manufacturing partner, has undergone a major rebranding led by Toss the Coin Ltd. The new identity aligns with Karkhana's growth from fragmented supplier networks to a full-stack manufacturing partner, serving the 'missing middle' of small-to-mid-scale OEMs needing flexible and scalable production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:59 IST
Karkhana's Brand Transformation: Engineering the Future of Electronics Manufacturing
  • Country:
  • United States

Karkhana, based in Mumbai, has rebranded to highlight its evolution into a complete electronics manufacturing partner. The transformation, guided by Toss the Coin Ltd., emphasizes Karkhana's growth and new operational philosophy, aimed at serving underserved small-to-mid-scale OEMs with scalable production without the constraints of high-volume manufacturers.

The Indian Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) sector is rapidly growing but faces structural gaps, with large players focusing on high volume and smaller ones lacking engineering depth. Karkhana's rebranding is designed to effectively address these issues by offering a versatile and robust production approach.

With a new operating philosophy centered on listening smart, adapting swiftly, and delivering reliably, Karkhana sets to expand its supplier network and deepen in-house capabilities. The rebrand reflects a forward-looking, authoritative identity aimed at becoming the go-to partner for India's hardware startups and mid-sized OEMs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenger within 24 hours of booking made through airline's website: DGCA.

No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenge...

 Global
2
Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

 India
3
High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama

High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Over Compensation in Adani Coal Mines Acquisition

Tensions Escalate Over Compensation in Adani Coal Mines Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026