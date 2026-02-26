Left Menu

Rajasthan’s Transport Turmoil: Private Bus Operators Strike Causes Chaos

The strike by private bus operators in Rajasthan entered its third day, affecting lakhs of passengers. Protestors claim there are arbitrary fines and actions by the transport department following a bus fire incident last year. Overcrowding and cancellations plague transport services during the busy festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:10 IST
Rajasthan’s Transport Turmoil: Private Bus Operators Strike Causes Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing strike by private bus operators in Rajasthan has entered its third consecutive day, leading to significant disruptions in transport services across the state. Termed as arbitrary by the operators, the protest arises from alleged unjust fines and certificate cancellations following a bus fire incident.

Approximately 35,000 buses have been grounded due to the strike, excluding those under the Lok Parivahan scheme. This halt in service has severely impacted commuters, including those traveling to the Khatu Shyamji fair and people en route for Holi festivities, resulting in overcrowded state-run buses.

The Private Bus Operators Association vows to continue the strike until their demands are met, citing losses in revenue for both operators and the state government. Debate over the issue has reached the Rajasthan Assembly, demanding prompt governmental intervention to alleviate public inconvenience and address protestor grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenger within 24 hours of booking made through airline's website: DGCA.

No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenge...

 Global
2
Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

 India
3
High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama

High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Over Compensation in Adani Coal Mines Acquisition

Tensions Escalate Over Compensation in Adani Coal Mines Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026