Rajasthan’s Transport Turmoil: Private Bus Operators Strike Causes Chaos

The ongoing strike by private bus operators in Rajasthan has entered its third consecutive day, leading to significant disruptions in transport services across the state. Termed as arbitrary by the operators, the protest arises from alleged unjust fines and certificate cancellations following a bus fire incident.

Approximately 35,000 buses have been grounded due to the strike, excluding those under the Lok Parivahan scheme. This halt in service has severely impacted commuters, including those traveling to the Khatu Shyamji fair and people en route for Holi festivities, resulting in overcrowded state-run buses.

The Private Bus Operators Association vows to continue the strike until their demands are met, citing losses in revenue for both operators and the state government. Debate over the issue has reached the Rajasthan Assembly, demanding prompt governmental intervention to alleviate public inconvenience and address protestor grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)