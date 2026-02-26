Left Menu

Christine Lagarde Stays the Course: Digital Euro on the Horizon

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reaffirmed her commitment to serving her full term until October 2027. Highlighting key projects such as the digital euro, she dismissed rumors of an early exit aimed at letting French President Emmanuel Macron influence her successor. The digital euro project is expected to extend beyond 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:38 IST
Christine Lagarde Stays the Course: Digital Euro on the Horizon

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has once again underlined her intention to fulfill her current term, focusing on pivotal projects including the digital euro. This statement comes as a direct response to speculation about her premature resignation.

In recent discussions, Lagarde reiterated that her primary goal is to see through her initiatives until the end of her term in October 2027. Reports had previously suggested she was considering leaving early, thereby allowing outgoing French President Emmanuel Macron to appoint her successor before upcoming elections. Langarde emphasized to the European Parliament that delivering the digital euro is a critical part of her mission.

Her potential early departure could pave the way for like-minded leaders such as Macron to select a successor, causing controversy over unelected officials influencing democratic processes. However, Lagarde assured her peers of her continued focus on her current responsibilities, which encompass ensuring financial and price stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull Racing and Oracle: Powering Into the Future with AI

Red Bull Racing and Oracle: Powering Into the Future with AI

 Global
2
Crafting Bharat: Behind the Scenes of Brand Ki Baat

Crafting Bharat: Behind the Scenes of Brand Ki Baat

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Standoff Could Ignite Regional Conflict

Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Standoff Could Ignite Regional Conflict

 Israel
4
WEF President Borge Brende Steps Down Amid Epstein Investigation

WEF President Borge Brende Steps Down Amid Epstein Investigation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026