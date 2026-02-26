European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has once again underlined her intention to fulfill her current term, focusing on pivotal projects including the digital euro. This statement comes as a direct response to speculation about her premature resignation.

In recent discussions, Lagarde reiterated that her primary goal is to see through her initiatives until the end of her term in October 2027. Reports had previously suggested she was considering leaving early, thereby allowing outgoing French President Emmanuel Macron to appoint her successor before upcoming elections. Langarde emphasized to the European Parliament that delivering the digital euro is a critical part of her mission.

Her potential early departure could pave the way for like-minded leaders such as Macron to select a successor, causing controversy over unelected officials influencing democratic processes. However, Lagarde assured her peers of her continued focus on her current responsibilities, which encompass ensuring financial and price stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)