Insights into Mizoram's Ambitious 2026-2027 Budget Unveiling
Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma unveiled a Rs 17,469.91 crore budget for 2026-2027, focusing on social infrastructure, connectivity, and agriculture. The supplementary demands for the current fiscal amount to Rs 3,724.25 crore. The flagship 'Bana Kaih' scheme continues with a Rs 350 crore allocation, aimed at supporting farmers.
On Thursday, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma introduced the budget for the fiscal year 2026-2027, amounting to Rs 17,469.91 crore. The budget is primarily aimed at enhancing social infrastructure, connectivity, and boosting the agriculture sector.
Alongside, the Chief Minister presented supplementary demands for the current fiscal, totaling Rs 3,724.25 crore. This marks his third budget presentation since the Zoram People's Movement came into power in December 2023.
Lalduhoma reaffirmed his commitment to the 'Bana Kaih' scheme, which aims to uplift farmers' livelihoods with a Rs 350 crore allocation. Notably, Rs 150 crore is designated for key crop procurement. Revenue receipts, including a significant chunk from central tax devolution, are projected at Rs 17,469.91 crore, while the total expenditure is pegged at Rs 17,076.92 crore.
