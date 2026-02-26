Star-Studded Love: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Private Udaipur Wedding

In a picturesque setting amidst Udaipur's Aravalli hills, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna sealed their years-long romance with a private wedding ceremony. Held at a luxury hotel, the star-studded event was attended by close family and friends.

Although the couple has yet to officially announce their nuptials, their team thanked mediapersons by sharing sweets outside the venue. This wedding crowned a three-day festivity, showcasing the couple's preparations and celebrations.

Security was notably tight, with bouncers and police ensuring privacy while drones were prohibited to prevent media leaks. Both Deverakonda and Mandanna are celebrated stars, having first worked together on notable Telugu films.

(With inputs from agencies.)