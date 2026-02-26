Bomb Threat Sparked by Emailed Warning Unleashes Major Security Operation
Lourdes Central School was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat email. Authorities, including police and bomb disposal teams, conducted a thorough search of the premises. The email was part of a series of threats across the state. Investigations trace the sender back to Tamil Nadu.
- Country:
- India
Lourdes Central School was the focus of intense security activities following a bomb threat received via email, police reported. A Tuesday night alert warned of a potential explosion set for 9 am Thursday.
In response, officers from Kadri Police Station, alongside bomb detection and disposal teams, launched a complete inspection of the facility. The search operation was supported by dog squad units to ensure comprehensive coverage, a senior officer confirmed.
Authorities indicated this email threat was just one among several that have targeted multiple locations, including the Dharwad and Mangaluru Court complexes, prompting increased vigilance. Preliminary findings suggest that the email senders may be connected to Tamil Nadu, but full verification remains pending as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Driving Green: CNG Buses Hit the Road in Tamil Nadu
IJK Kicks Off Seat-Sharing Talks with AIADMK for Tamil Nadu Election
Sasikala's New Political Party to Debut in 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
BJP Chief Accuses Tamil Nadu Government of Misusing Central Schemes
Sasikala's Ambitious Political Comeback: New Party to Shape 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections