Bomb Threat Sparked by Emailed Warning Unleashes Major Security Operation

Lourdes Central School was the focus of intense security activities following a bomb threat received via email, police reported. A Tuesday night alert warned of a potential explosion set for 9 am Thursday.

In response, officers from Kadri Police Station, alongside bomb detection and disposal teams, launched a complete inspection of the facility. The search operation was supported by dog squad units to ensure comprehensive coverage, a senior officer confirmed.

Authorities indicated this email threat was just one among several that have targeted multiple locations, including the Dharwad and Mangaluru Court complexes, prompting increased vigilance. Preliminary findings suggest that the email senders may be connected to Tamil Nadu, but full verification remains pending as investigations continue.

