Left Menu

Turmoil at Hazira Plant: Workers Demand Reform

Workers at the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel plant in Hazira, Gujarat, protested for better wages and working conditions. The situation escalated to vandalism, prompting a strong police response. The unrest was spurred by similar issues at another site and now involves company and local authorities addressing grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:08 IST
Turmoil at Hazira Plant: Workers Demand Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of workers at the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel plant project in Hazira, Gujarat, protested on Thursday over disparities in wages and demanding reduced working hours. The unrest led to vandalism, compelling police to use tear gas to restore order.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shaifali Barwal reported that strong measures had to be taken, including the detention of 20 individuals and the firing of over 35 tear gas shells, to contain the escalating situation, which saw vehicles damaged amidst the chaos.

The disturbance follows similar protests at an Indian Oil refinery, triggered by a worker's death. Discussions between L&T management, workers, and local authorities are ongoing, with a heavy police presence still maintained at the site.

TRENDING

1
India and Israel to Finalize Landmark Trade Accord

India and Israel to Finalize Landmark Trade Accord

 Global
2
A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan; India has fully supported these efforts: PM Modi.

A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan; India has full...

 Global
3
India's Unyielding Stance on Global Terrorism

India's Unyielding Stance on Global Terrorism

 Switzerland
4
Massive Cyber Fraud Unveiled in Gujarat: 9 Arrested, Rs 1500 Crore Involved

Massive Cyber Fraud Unveiled in Gujarat: 9 Arrested, Rs 1500 Crore Involved

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026