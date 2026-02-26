Turmoil at Hazira Plant: Workers Demand Reform
Workers at the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel plant in Hazira, Gujarat, protested for better wages and working conditions. The situation escalated to vandalism, prompting a strong police response. The unrest was spurred by similar issues at another site and now involves company and local authorities addressing grievances.
- Country:
- India
Thousands of workers at the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel plant project in Hazira, Gujarat, protested on Thursday over disparities in wages and demanding reduced working hours. The unrest led to vandalism, compelling police to use tear gas to restore order.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Shaifali Barwal reported that strong measures had to be taken, including the detention of 20 individuals and the firing of over 35 tear gas shells, to contain the escalating situation, which saw vehicles damaged amidst the chaos.
The disturbance follows similar protests at an Indian Oil refinery, triggered by a worker's death. Discussions between L&T management, workers, and local authorities are ongoing, with a heavy police presence still maintained at the site.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hazira
- ArcelorMittal
- Nippon Steel
- L&T
- protest
- Gujarat
- wage hike
- working hours
- police
- vandalism
ALSO READ
Massive Cyber Fraud Unveiled in Gujarat: 9 Arrested, Rs 1500 Crore Involved
Gujarat Embarks on Green, Power-Safe Pilgrimage Transformation
The 'Shirtless' Protest Standoff: Accused Presented in Court
Delhi Court Decides on Police Custody in AI Summit Protest Case
'Shirtless protest': Delhi Police seeks 5-day police custody of 3 accused brought here after Shimla standoff.