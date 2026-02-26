Turmoil at Hazira Plant: Workers Demand Reform

Thousands of workers at the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel plant project in Hazira, Gujarat, protested on Thursday over disparities in wages and demanding reduced working hours. The unrest led to vandalism, compelling police to use tear gas to restore order.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shaifali Barwal reported that strong measures had to be taken, including the detention of 20 individuals and the firing of over 35 tear gas shells, to contain the escalating situation, which saw vehicles damaged amidst the chaos.

The disturbance follows similar protests at an Indian Oil refinery, triggered by a worker's death. Discussions between L&T management, workers, and local authorities are ongoing, with a heavy police presence still maintained at the site.