Historic Night Navigation Breakthrough at Hooghly River

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority announces successful night-time pilotage in the Hooghly River's Upper Reaches. This first in 155 years is set to reduce vessel turnaround times and boost port productivity, marking a major operational advancement in the historically challenging riverine route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:50 IST
The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA) has achieved a historic milestone, executing night-time pilotage in the Hooghly River's Upper Reaches for the first time in 155 years. This strategic move is expected to reduce vessel turnaround times and enhance overall port productivity.

The operation involved the successful navigation of the container vessel Sinar Pangalam Susu by experienced pilots on the night of February 25. This achievement follows a trial conducted on May 2, 2025, with the vessel Sinar Penida, setting the foundation for continuous navigation capabilities.

This development highlights the port's commitment to technological advancement and operational efficiency, as it aims to optimize berth use, reduce vessel congestion, and improve cargo handling, reinforcing Kolkata's status as India's leading riverine port.

