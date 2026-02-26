Escalating Jihadist Threat: Militant Expansion in West Africa's Borderlands

Islamic militant groups are intensifying attacks and expanding their influence in the border areas of Benin, Niger, and Nigeria, a crisis monitoring group reported Thursday.

From 2024 to 2025, violent incidents involving jihadists surged by 80%, with fatalities more than tripling to over 1,000, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project (ACLED).

These developments underscore a new phase of violence in the region, where militants are exploiting governance vulnerabilities and poor military coordination, cites Héni Nsaibia, ACLED's senior analyst.

Two prominent jihadist groups from the Sahel, JNIM and ISSP, have expanded towards coastal nations, affecting Benin and resulting in its deadliest year due to cross-border military raids, the report adds.

In Niger, groups solidify control, with incidents like last month's deadly airbase attack in Niamey.

Ruled by a military junta since the 2023 coup, Niger has severed ties with Western powers, including France, and turned to Russia for military aid.

Meanwhile, Nigeria faces a complex security landscape, compounded by U.S. airstrikes against Islamic State affiliates amidst rising attacks by various factions, including Boko Haram and autonomy-seeking bands.

Public claims of borderland attacks by extremist factions signal increasing competition for dominance in West Africa, as detailed in ACLED's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)