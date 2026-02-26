Left Menu

Escalating Jihadist Threat: Militant Expansion in West Africa's Borderlands

Militant attacks have surged in border areas of Benin, Niger, and Nigeria, with incidents increasing by 80% and fatalities surpassing 1,000, according to ACLED. Jihadist groups are exploiting regional weaknesses, particularly in Benin and Niger. In Nigeria, U.S. military support coincides with rising extremist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:37 IST
Escalating Jihadist Threat: Militant Expansion in West Africa's Borderlands
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Islamic militant groups are intensifying attacks and expanding their influence in the border areas of Benin, Niger, and Nigeria, a crisis monitoring group reported Thursday.

From 2024 to 2025, violent incidents involving jihadists surged by 80%, with fatalities more than tripling to over 1,000, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project (ACLED).

These developments underscore a new phase of violence in the region, where militants are exploiting governance vulnerabilities and poor military coordination, cites Héni Nsaibia, ACLED's senior analyst.

Two prominent jihadist groups from the Sahel, JNIM and ISSP, have expanded towards coastal nations, affecting Benin and resulting in its deadliest year due to cross-border military raids, the report adds.

In Niger, groups solidify control, with incidents like last month's deadly airbase attack in Niamey.

Ruled by a military junta since the 2023 coup, Niger has severed ties with Western powers, including France, and turned to Russia for military aid.

Meanwhile, Nigeria faces a complex security landscape, compounded by U.S. airstrikes against Islamic State affiliates amidst rising attacks by various factions, including Boko Haram and autonomy-seeking bands.

Public claims of borderland attacks by extremist factions signal increasing competition for dominance in West Africa, as detailed in ACLED's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

 India
2
Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

 United States
3
Assam's Tea Garden Workers Get Wage Boost Amid Election Fever

Assam's Tea Garden Workers Get Wage Boost Amid Election Fever

 India
4
From Delhi Slums to Australia's Prestigious Halls of Learning

From Delhi Slums to Australia's Prestigious Halls of Learning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026