Suryakumar Yadav Joins 4,000-Run Club Amidst India's Record-Breaking T20 Triumph

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrated a significant milestone by surpassing 4,000 international runs in a vital ICC Men's T20 World Cup fixture against Zimbabwe. Yadav smashed a rapid 33 off 13 balls, featuring three fours and two sixes, achieving a staggering strike rate of 253.85 in the match played in Chennai.

Having amassed 4,024 runs from 148 international appearances and 140 innings, Yadav averages 34.10 with an overall strike rate of 146.80. A major portion of his runs comes from T20Is, where he has accumulated 3,243 runs in 110 matches with an average of 37.27 and a strike rate of 163.37, marking him the 10th-highest run-scorer in the format.

While his ODI performance remains modest with 773 runs across 37 matches, it is his T20 exploits, including 213 runs in the ongoing World Cup, that highlight his prowess. India's clash against Zimbabwe featured a standout partnership led by Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, driving the team to a formidable 256/4, setting a historical tournament record.

