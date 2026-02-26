Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Joins 4,000-Run Club Amidst India's Record-Breaking T20 Triumph

Suryakumar Yadav surpassed 4,000 international runs during a T20 World Cup game against Zimbabwe. His impressive innings contributed to India's record T20 World Cup score of 256/4. Despite not excelling in ODI cricket, Yadav stands as one of the highest run-scorers in T20Is, enhancing India's performance significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:44 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Joins 4,000-Run Club Amidst India's Record-Breaking T20 Triumph
Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrated a significant milestone by surpassing 4,000 international runs in a vital ICC Men's T20 World Cup fixture against Zimbabwe. Yadav smashed a rapid 33 off 13 balls, featuring three fours and two sixes, achieving a staggering strike rate of 253.85 in the match played in Chennai.

Having amassed 4,024 runs from 148 international appearances and 140 innings, Yadav averages 34.10 with an overall strike rate of 146.80. A major portion of his runs comes from T20Is, where he has accumulated 3,243 runs in 110 matches with an average of 37.27 and a strike rate of 163.37, marking him the 10th-highest run-scorer in the format.

While his ODI performance remains modest with 773 runs across 37 matches, it is his T20 exploits, including 213 runs in the ongoing World Cup, that highlight his prowess. India's clash against Zimbabwe featured a standout partnership led by Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya, driving the team to a formidable 256/4, setting a historical tournament record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

 United Kingdom
2
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

 Global
3
Angela Merkel Advocates for Multilateralism in the Face of Global Challenges

Angela Merkel Advocates for Multilateralism in the Face of Global Challenges

 India
4
Preservationists Battle Trump's $400M White House Ballroom Project

Preservationists Battle Trump's $400M White House Ballroom Project

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026