SA Resumes FMD Vaccine Production After 20 Years

Cabinet has expressed confidence that the rebuilding of local vaccine manufacturing capacity at the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) and Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) will help South Africa reclaim its Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)-free status from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

In a major milestone for the country’s animal health sector, the ARC’s Onderstepoort Veterinary Research (OVR) facility has resumed production of Foot and Mouth Disease vaccines for the first time in more than two decades. The first batch of locally manufactured vaccines was officially handed over on 6 February 2026.

The vaccine is registered as a stock remedy under Act 36 of 1947 and complies with all required quality, safety and efficacy standards.

Critical Step in Containing Outbreak

Briefing the media in Pretoria, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the resumption of domestic vaccine production marks a turning point in the fight against the current FMD outbreak, which has affected more than 14 million livestock nationwide.

The outbreak has inflicted significant losses on farmers and poses risks to South Africa’s agricultural export standing.

“Cabinet extends its appreciation to the farming community, who have worked tirelessly to complement efforts of the Department of Agriculture to curb the current outbreak of the FMD,” Ntshavheni said.

Officials believe strengthening local production capacity will improve response times, ensure vaccine availability and enhance biosecurity measures — all critical factors in regaining WOAH-recognised FMD-free status.

Years of Scientific Preparation

The breakthrough follows nearly a decade of scientific groundwork. Between 2010 and 2018, the ARC conducted extensive research aimed at bolstering regional vaccine capacity within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The programme focused on:

Identifying new vaccine strains suitable for the SADC region

Adapting strains for large-scale in vitro cultivation in bioreactors to improve yields

Assessing immunological and clinical protective efficacy

Evaluating vaccine potency and duration of immunity

Informing optimal field vaccination schedules

The revival of production at Onderstepoort positions South Africa to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen regional animal health resilience.

Shift in Income Patterns Welcomed

In a separate development, Cabinet welcomed findings from a University of Cape Town Liberty Institute of Strategic Marketing study, based on Statistics South Africa data, which indicates significant shifts in income distribution.

According to the study:

The proportion of black households earning more than R75 000 per month increased from 29% in 2012 to 41% in 2024 .

The number of Black South Africans in middle- and upper-income brackets (earning above R22 000 per month) has quadrupled to more than seven million in 2024 .

Overall, individuals in these income categories increased from approximately four million in 2012 to over 11 million in 2024.

Ntshavheni said the data reflects gradual progress in transforming the racial profile of higher income brackets.

“This is a direct dividend of 31 years of democratic transformation through programmes such as employment equity and Black Economic Empowerment,” she said.

Uneven Progress Remains

While acknowledging the gains, Cabinet stressed that economic transformation remains incomplete.

“Black South Africans still predominate the ranks of the poor and working poor, and millions still live in poverty,” Ntshavheni noted.

The government reiterated its commitment to accelerating inclusive economic growth while addressing persistent structural inequality.

The dual developments — revitalising vaccine production to safeguard agricultural exports and tracking shifts in income distribution — underscore Cabinet’s focus on economic resilience, transformation and long-term sustainability.