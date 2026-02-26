Merkel Advocates for Global Unity at Inaugural Dr. Manmohan Singh Lecture

Angela Merkel delivered a fervent appeal for multilateral cooperation at the inaugural Dr. Manmohan Singh lecture in New Delhi, highlighting the perils of rising protectionism and unilateral actions.

Addressing global leaders and Indian dignitaries, the former German Chancellor critiqued US-led protectionist trade policies and underscored the challenges posed by Russia's aggression against Ukraine. She emphasized the importance of upholding democracy and territorial integrity amid mounting global pressures.

Merkel praised former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's contributions to economic reforms and multilateral collaboration, urging regulation of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence to ensure cohesive global governance. Reflecting on geopolitical shifts and technological advances, she called for unified efforts to foster international stability and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)