Generation X: India's Hidden Consumer Powerhouse by 2030

A new report by RedSeer reveals that India's Generation X will consume over USD 500 billion in goods and services by FY30, driven by increased per-capita consumption. Gen X is influencing sectors like preventive healthcare, nutraceuticals, and beauty, and is pivotal in the shift towards premium experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:00 IST
An insightful report from consulting firm RedSeer has highlighted the robust consumption potential of India's Generation X, projected to spend over USD 500 billion on goods and services by FY30. This demographic shift, fueled by rising per-capita consumption, positions Gen X as a key driver in the durable premium growth of the market.

The report titled 'The Sorted Generation: Gen X as India's Hidden Consumer Powerhouse,' highlights crucial shifts in spending patterns. Preventive healthcare spending is expected to hit USD 73 billion by FY30, signaling a transition from reactive health measures to proactive longevity strategies. Nutraceutical spending, projected at USD 20 billion, underscores a growing emphasis on wellness and health optimization.

According to RedSeer Strategy Consultants Partner, Mrigank Gutgutia, Generation X is an often overlooked yet profoundly influential force in India's consumption landscape. Financially secure and digitally savvy, Gen X exerts significant impact on areas like education, travel, and beauty. From quality travel experiences to premium education choices and efficacy-led beauty solutions, this generation is a catalyst for long-term brand loyalty and premiumization in India.

