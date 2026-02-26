Left Menu

Stellantis Avoids Recall as NHTSA Closes Probe on 7.4 Million Vehicles

The NHTSA concluded a probe into Stellantis vehicles due to inadvertent headrest deployments. Despite 750 reported injuries, no serious cases were confirmed. Stellantis offers an extended warranty for affected models from 2010-2020, avoiding a recall. This decision followed comprehensive data review and computer simulations.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has concluded a significant investigation involving nearly 7.4 million Chrysler-parent Stellantis vehicles in the U.S. The probe, which centered on inadvertent deployments of active headrests, did not result in a call for recalls.

Instead, Stellantis agreed to provide a 10-year extended warranty on several models ranging from the years 2010 to 2020. The NHTSA first launched its investigation in 2019, but with no confirmed serious injuries linked to the headrest deployments, the agency decided to close the case.

Despite reports of 750 injuries, further analysis revealed that none were serious without underlying pre-existing conditions. This resolution follows extensive studies and simulations by NHTSA's Human Injury Research Division, validating the safety of models such as the Chrysler 200, Dodge Durango, and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

