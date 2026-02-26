India's Powerhouse Performance: A Crucial Win Against Zimbabwe

India's cricket team delivered a remarkable performance against Zimbabwe, keeping their T20 World Cup semifinal dreams alive with a 72-run victory. Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya's explosive half-centuries were pivotal in setting a tournament-high score of 256 for four in their Super 8 clash.

Abhishek Sharma provided early momentum with a brisk 30-ball 55, forming a strong opening partnership with Sanju Samson. Following their lead, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav quickly added to the scoreboard.

Hardik Pandya's swift unbeaten 50 at the end, alongside Tilak Varma's contribution, sealed India's commanding total. Despite Brian Bennett's valiant 97 not out, Zimbabwe fell short at 184 for six, as Arshdeep Singh dominated with three vital wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)