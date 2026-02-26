India's Powerhouse Performance: A Crucial Win Against Zimbabwe
India secured a crucial win against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup with standout performances from Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Their half-centuries propelled India to a record total of 256, defeating Zimbabwe by 72 runs and keeping semifinal aspirations alive.
- Country:
- India
India's cricket team delivered a remarkable performance against Zimbabwe, keeping their T20 World Cup semifinal dreams alive with a 72-run victory. Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya's explosive half-centuries were pivotal in setting a tournament-high score of 256 for four in their Super 8 clash.
Abhishek Sharma provided early momentum with a brisk 30-ball 55, forming a strong opening partnership with Sanju Samson. Following their lead, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav quickly added to the scoreboard.
Hardik Pandya's swift unbeaten 50 at the end, alongside Tilak Varma's contribution, sealed India's commanding total. Despite Brian Bennett's valiant 97 not out, Zimbabwe fell short at 184 for six, as Arshdeep Singh dominated with three vital wickets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling Zimbabwe Cricket: Bennett Shines with Unbeaten 97
South Africa Charge Towards T20 World Cup Semi-Finals with Dominant Win
Cricketers Seek Divine Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple
Richard Pybus Takes on Afghanistan Cricket Challenge
Sri Lanka Cricket Faces Mental Struggles Amid World Cup Setback