Thrilling Zimbabwe Cricket: Bennett Shines with Unbeaten 97

Brian Bennett's unbeaten 97 runs helped Zimbabwe reach a competitive total of 184-6 against India. Key contributions came from Tadiwanashe Marumani and Sikandar Raza. Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets for India. Despite India's strong bowling attack, Zimbabwe's innings showcased resilience and skill in a gripping Twenty20 encounter.
In a thrilling cricket encounter, Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett captured attention with an impressive unbeaten 97, spearheading his team to a solid score of 184 for 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.
Zimbabwe's top order struggled as wickets fell at regular intervals with Arshdeep Singh emerging as India's standout bowler, taking three wickets for just 24 runs.
The match highlighted Bennett's exceptional batting skills and the resilience of Zimbabwe's lineup against a formidable Indian bowling attack.