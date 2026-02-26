Left Menu

Thrilling Zimbabwe Cricket: Bennett Shines with Unbeaten 97

Brian Bennett's unbeaten 97 runs helped Zimbabwe reach a competitive total of 184-6 against India. Key contributions came from Tadiwanashe Marumani and Sikandar Raza. Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets for India. Despite India's strong bowling attack, Zimbabwe's innings showcased resilience and skill in a gripping Twenty20 encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:41 IST
Thrilling Zimbabwe Cricket: Bennett Shines with Unbeaten 97
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling cricket encounter, Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett captured attention with an impressive unbeaten 97, spearheading his team to a solid score of 184 for 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Zimbabwe's top order struggled as wickets fell at regular intervals with Arshdeep Singh emerging as India's standout bowler, taking three wickets for just 24 runs.

The match highlighted Bennett's exceptional batting skills and the resilience of Zimbabwe's lineup against a formidable Indian bowling attack.

TRENDING

1
Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

 United Kingdom
2
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

 Global
3
Angela Merkel Advocates for Multilateralism in the Face of Global Challenges

Angela Merkel Advocates for Multilateralism in the Face of Global Challenges

 India
4
Preservationists Battle Trump's $400M White House Ballroom Project

Preservationists Battle Trump's $400M White House Ballroom Project

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026