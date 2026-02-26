Ethiopian Runner Faces Two-Year Ban Amid Doping Test Controversy

Ethiopian middle-distance runner Diribe Welteji has been handed a two-year ban following a dispute over a missed drug test, as confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The incident cast a shadow over last year's world championships, where Welteji claimed silver in the women's 1,500 meters event.

Although World Athletics pushed for a four-year suspension, CAS reduced the penalty after recognizing that the athlete's rule violation was not intentional. The ban will end in June 2027, allowing Welteji to potentially qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The doping test controversy arose when drug testers visited Welteji's property and were informed by her husband that she was asleep. Discrepancies in witness testimonies and language barriers contributed to the ruling. Despite initial clearance by an Ethiopian tribunal, World Athletics intervened, ruling her ineligible to compete.

(With inputs from agencies.)