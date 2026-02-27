Left Menu

Navigating Regulatory Overhaul: Paysquare Leads Indian Businesses Amid Labour and Tax Reforms

Paysquare guides Indian businesses through major regulatory changes with the introduction of four national Labour Codes and the Income Tax Act 2025. Companies must adapt to comply with increased payroll requirements and reporting structures or face significant penalties.

Updated: 27-02-2026 12:19 IST
  • India

In a sweeping transformation of India's regulatory framework, fresh Labour Codes and the Income Tax Act 2025 are demanding urgent attention from businesses across the country. With compliance timelines tightening, companies must swiftly align with new payroll guidelines or confront hefty penalties.

The activation of the Labour Codes, focusing on wages, social security, industrial relations, and working conditions, marks a crucial period for compliance. Concurrently, the Income Tax Act 2025 reshapes payroll systems, necessitating meticulous updates to accommodate revised rules and reporting requirements.

A trusted ally in this landscape, Paysquare stands out, offering over two decades of experience in payroll outsourcing, ensuring businesses remain compliant amidst these regulatory shifts. As emphasised by Paysquare's leadership, the cost of non-compliance in 2026 can far outweigh that of outsourcing expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

