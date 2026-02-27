Block's Bold AI Restructuring Boosts Shares by 20%

In a significant corporate shakeup, financial technology giant Block announced the layoff of over 4,000 employees, pushing its shares up more than 20% in premarket trading Friday. The decision was part of an AI-driven operational overhaul spearheaded by CEO Jack Dorsey.

Dorsey, a co-founder of Twitter, communicated this shift in a shareholder letter and on Twitter, emphasizing the transformative power of AI in modern business operations. He proposed that a smaller workforce empowered by advanced intelligence tools can achieve greater efficiency and profitability.

This strategic restructuring is a noteworthy moment in the debate about AI's impact on employment. Analysts observed a favorable investor response, with Block's shares rising from $54.53 to nearly $69. This move follows a recent trend of significant layoffs in the tech industry, with Block transparently acknowledging AI as the key factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)